Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 243,437 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of Visa worth $1,959,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. 8,121,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

