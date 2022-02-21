Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133,961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.43% of Autodesk worth $893,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 228.6% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4,365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,291,000 after purchasing an additional 211,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,759,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.55 on Monday, reaching $216.84. 2,793,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

