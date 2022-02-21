Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 143,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.40% of Cooper Companies worth $896,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $388.98. 259,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,762. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

