Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 296,033 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.64% of NIKE worth $1,469,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,891,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,436,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.95. 5,177,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.