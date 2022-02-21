Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 458,867 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.68% of Match Group worth $728,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.56. 2,839,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

