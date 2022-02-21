Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of ASML worth $1,176,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $647.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,335. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.