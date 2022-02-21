Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 19,383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Home Depot worth $1,088,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $346.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

