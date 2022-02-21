Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 252,860 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 252,860 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.70% of DexCom worth $1,430,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock traded down $6.01 on Monday, reaching $381.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,715. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.26 and its 200 day moving average is $528.98. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.96, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,238. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

