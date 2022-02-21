Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,937 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.70% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,249,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

SHW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.07. 1,317,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

