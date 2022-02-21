Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.49% of Booking worth $1,455,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.29.

BKNG traded down $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,616.41. The stock had a trading volume of 328,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,368.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

