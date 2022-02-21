Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 298,730 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,693,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 298,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Comcast worth $877,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $46.64. 21,220,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

