Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 353,891 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,097,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,891 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,691,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 802.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,543,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

