Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 667,376 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,053,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 667,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.38% of Progressive worth $727,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 38.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. 5,612,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

