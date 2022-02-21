Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 673,859 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,294,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.42. 16,321,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,019,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

