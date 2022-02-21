Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 886,403 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886,403 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.79% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,268,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $9,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.62. 2,525,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,262. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

