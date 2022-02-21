Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.75% of LPL Financial worth $1,224,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 423,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,326. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

