Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.
Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)
