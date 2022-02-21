Jarvis+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $364,655.68 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $364,655.68 and approximately $290,072.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00107730 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.