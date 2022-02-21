Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$154.35 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.34. The company has a market cap of C$39.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

