Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $139.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

