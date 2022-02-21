Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

