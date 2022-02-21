Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

