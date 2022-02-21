Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GXO Logistics Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

GXO stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.