Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 201,878 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.25%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

