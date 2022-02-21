Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,744,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

