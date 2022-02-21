Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

