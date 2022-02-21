Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Johnson Outdoors worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $828.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

