Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JLL opened at $242.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

