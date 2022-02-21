Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

