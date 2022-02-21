Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of JNCE opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
