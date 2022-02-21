JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.74. 6,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

