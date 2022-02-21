Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)
Read More
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.