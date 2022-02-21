Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Hits $17.35 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $450,226.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,738,020 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.