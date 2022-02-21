Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Up 2.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

