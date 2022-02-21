Kadant Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $199.36 on Monday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

