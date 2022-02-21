Kangal (KANGAL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Kangal has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kangal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $810,951.10 and approximately $9,032.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

