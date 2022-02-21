Kava.io Market Cap Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00404403 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

