Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.14. 1,290,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,253. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

