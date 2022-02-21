Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $238.05. 169,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,462. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.