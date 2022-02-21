Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.