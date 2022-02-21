Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 523.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $59,645,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,846,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.