Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

