Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200,521 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $116.79. 12,376,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

