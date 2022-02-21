Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,223 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,218. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

