Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.69. 4,241,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.