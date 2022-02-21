Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

