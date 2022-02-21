KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Livent stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

