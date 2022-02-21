KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

