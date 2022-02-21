KeyCorp Weighs in on Baxter International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.35 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

