KeyCorp Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.78.

NYSE GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $8,928,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

