KeyCorp Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

